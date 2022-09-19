Commanders claim DT John Ridgeway off waivers, release DT Donovan Jeter

The Washington Commanders have claimed defensive tackle John Ridgeway off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys and released defensive tackle Donovan Jeter.

Ridgeway, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, began his college career at Illinois State and was initially recruited as an offensive lineman. He was named an FCS Freshman All-American by Phil Steele and selected to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team, recording 30 tackles and a sack.

As a redshirt sophomore, Ridgeway was named an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Honorable Mention with 50 tackles. He followed that up with an All-MVFC First Team selection the following season, leading the Redbirds with 22 tackles in addition to recording an interception.