Commanders sign K Michael Badgley, WR Byron Pringle

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley and wide receiver Byron Pringle.

Badgley, who was most recently with the Detroit Lions, has been in the NFL since 2018 and spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. He has made 81.7% of his 115 career field goal attempts and 96.9% of his extra point attempts. Pringle is a five-year veteran who most recently played for the Bears, catching 10 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

In corresponding moves, the Commanders have placed Armani Rogers on the Reserve/Injured list and released Tim DeMorat.

Badgley is coming off one of his best single-season performances, as he hit 20 of his 24 field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. He made 22 of his 25 field goal attempts from 49 yards and in.

Badgley played college football at the University of Miami and is the Hurricane's all-time leading scorer with 403 points. He also holds the school record for career field goals (77) as well as single-season field goals (25 in 2015), and he tied the single-game record for field goals in a game (5) and longest field goal (57).

Badgley signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent but was released by the team after training camp. He was picked up by the Chargers and spent three seasons with the team, hitting 80% of his field goal attempts and 95.3% of his extra point attempts.

Over the last three seasons, Badgley has bounced around the league and kicked for multiple teams. He appeared in one game with the Titans before signing with the Colts for the second time in his career, this time playing in 12 games.

And last year, Badgley was signed by the Bears and kicked in one game, making all four of his field goals in Week 4 against the New York Giants, before joining the Lions.

Pringle, an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 but missed his rookie year after being placed on Injured Reserve. The following year, Pringle was waived and re-signed to the practice squad before being elevated back to the active roster. He finished the season catching 12 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by hist 103-yard performance against the Colts in Week 5.

Pringle grabbed 13 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in 2020, but he also flashed as a kick return specialist with 324 return yards, including a 102-yard return for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.