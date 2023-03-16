News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign LB Cody Barton

Mar 16, 2023 at 03:07 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed linebacker Cody Barton. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Barton (6-2, 237) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (88th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his career, Barton has played a total of 65 games with 16 starts and recorded a total of 194 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Last season, Barton played in all 17 games with a career high 11 starts. He recorded 133 tackles (81 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, six passes defensed and four tackles for loss. Barton was tied for the 15th most solo tackles in the 2022 regular season. In the playoffs, Barton recorded nine tackles and a pass defensed against the San Francisco 49ers.

Barton has played 65 consecutive games since entering the league in 2019 and has made a total of three playoff appearances playing in four playoff games with three starts.

Barton, 26, played collegiately in 50 games with 23 starts at Utah. He compiled 234 tackles (131 solo), 23.5 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks and 10 passes defensed and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection. In 2018, he started all 14 games at middle linebacker. He led Utah with 116 tackles and was 10th in the Pac-12 in tackles per game (8.3).

