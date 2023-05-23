News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign LB Ferrod Gardner, release LB Nathan Gerry

May 23, 2023
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have shaken up their linebacker position by signing Ferrod Gardner and releasing Nathan Gerry.

Gardner, an undrafted free agent from Louisiana, spent the 2022 season in the XFL with the DC Defenders. He was selected in the 10th round of the XFL Draft and played in seven games with two starts, recording seven tackles. Gardner was signed by the Commanders after the 2022 draft and spent training camp with the team.

Garnder was a two-time Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt conference selection with the Ragin Cajuns with 238 tackles over the course of his four-year college career. He also racked up 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to go with an interception and six pass breakups. Garnder played in 47 games at Louisiana with three seasons as a consistent starter.

