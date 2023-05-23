Commanders sign LB Ferrod Gardner, release LB Nathan Gerry

The Washington Commanders have shaken up their linebacker position by signing Ferrod Gardner and releasing Nathan Gerry.

Gardner, an undrafted free agent from Louisiana, spent the 2022 season in the XFL with the DC Defenders. He was selected in the 10th round of the XFL Draft and played in seven games with two starts, recording seven tackles. Gardner was signed by the Commanders after the 2022 draft and spent training camp with the team.