Commanders sign LB Frankie Luvu

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed linebacker Frankie Luvu. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Luvu (6-3, 235) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In his career, Luvu has appeared in 88 games with 39 starts and recorded 318 total tackles, 20.0 sacks, 45 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.

In 2023, Luvu played and started in all 17 games with the Carolina Panthers where he recorded a career season-high 125 total tackles along with 5.5 sacks, five passes defensed, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

Luvu played in 15 games with 14 starts in 2022, posting 111 tackles with 19 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown. His 19 tackle for loss are the second-most in a single season in Panthers history (Luke Kuechly, 20, 2018). Since 2000, Luvu is one of three players with at least 19 tackles for loss, and 100 or more tackles in the same season (Lavonte David, 2012-13; Luke Kuechly 2018) in 2022.

From 2018-20, Luvu appeared in 40 games with four starts with the Jets. He recorded a total of 48 tackles, 6.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits. His rookie season, he saw action in 14 games where his 3.0 sacks led all undrafted rookies in 2018.