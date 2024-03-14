Commanders sign QB Marcus Mariota

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed quarterback Marcus Mariota. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mariota (6-4, 223) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Tennessee Titans as a first-round draft pick (15th overall) in 2015. In his career, Mariota has appeared in 90 games with 74 starts and recorded 1,327 completions on 2,119 attempts for 15,820 passing yards with 93 touchdowns and 55 interceptions. Mariota joins Washington after stints with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21), Atlanta Falcons (2022) and Philadelphia Eagles (2023).

In 2023, Mariota appeared in three games and served as the back up quarterback for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. The previous year, Mariota played and started 13 games for the Falcons where completed 184-of-300 passing attempts for 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He additionally totaled 438 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

With Las Vegas in 2020-21 seasons, he appeared in 11 games over the two seasons where he went 18-for-30 attempts with 230 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception along with 22 carries for 178 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Mariota spent the first five seasons of his career with the Titans from 2015-19. He finished his time in Tennessee as the franchises all time leader in passer rating (89.6), completion percentage (62.9) and yards per attempt (7.5). He appeared in 63 games with 61 starts where he completed 1,110-of-1,765 passing attempts for 13,207 passing yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. He also had 242 rushes for 1,077 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Mariota played collegiately at Oregon for four seasons (2011-14) where he completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 10,796 yards and 105 touchdowns. He also rushed for 2,237 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He was voted the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner and led Oregon to an appearance in the first ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game.