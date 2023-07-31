News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign RB Derrick Gore

Jul 31, 2023 at 02:29 PM
The Washington Commanders have signed running back Derrick Gore, putting their roster back up to 90 players.

Gore, an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe and Coffeyville Community College, has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints practice squads. Gore also signed with Washington as a member of the practice squad in 2019.

Gore is the latest player to join Washington with ties to Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. After being waived as part of final roster cuts in 2021 and re-signing to the Chiefs' practice squad, Gore was elevated to the active roster and made his debut against Washington in Week 6. Gore played in 11 games that season, mostly as a special teams contributor, but he did rush for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 51 attempts. He also caught eight passes for 105 yards.

Prior to starting his NFL career, Gore was the lead running back for Louisiana-Monroe and led the Warhawks in his final two seasons with 1,247 combined rushing yards with 13 total touchdowns.

