Commanders sign T Drew Himmelman

The Washington Commanders have signed tackle Drew Himmelman, adding depth to their offensive line.

Himmelman played college at Illinois State University and was a two-year starter at left tackle. He was an FCS All-American in 2019 and was a First Team all-conference player in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Illinois State's 2020 season was disrupted by COVID-19, but he earned First Team All-American honors from The Associated Press during the 2021 spring season. He was also one of 12 finalists for the 2020 Campbell Trophy, which is also known as the "Academic Heisman."