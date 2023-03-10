News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign T Drew Himmelman

Mar 10, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have signed tackle Drew Himmelman, adding depth to their offensive line.

Himmelman played college at Illinois State University and was a two-year starter at left tackle. He was an FCS All-American in 2019 and was a First Team all-conference player in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Illinois State's 2020 season was disrupted by COVID-19, but he earned First Team All-American honors from The Associated Press during the 2021 spring season. He was also one of 12 finalists for the 2020 Campbell Trophy, which is also known as the "Academic Heisman."

Himmelman signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May of the 2021 offseason. He was signed to a futures contract with the team in 2022. Himmelman also signed with the Commanders in May last offseason before being released later that week.

