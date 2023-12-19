Commanders sign LS Tucker Addington to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have signed long snapper Tucker Addington to their practice squad.
Addington, who first joined the NFL in 2022, has spent time with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars after playing college football at Sam Houston State. He appeared in three games for the Patriots during the 2022 season. He also spent time in the USFL after being taken by the Houston Gamblers in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft, appearing in 10 games.
Addington attended the Texas Long Snapping organization, where he recorded the fasted ball speed of any alumni with an average speed of .65. He was also inducted into the organization's Hall of Honor.