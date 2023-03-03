News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign WR Marcus Kemp

Mar 03, 2023 at 01:29 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

Kemp, an undrafted free agent from Hawaii, has spent most of his NFL career with the Chiefs and appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Kemp has mostly been a special teams player for his career and has four receptions for 42 yards.

Kemp was a four-year contributor at Hawaii and corralled 2,570 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Rainbow Warriors on 176 receptions. As a senior, he played in 14 games and caught a career high 73 passes for 1,100 yards and eight scores.

Kemp spent the next few seasons moving between the Chiefs' active roster and practice squad. He was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad in December of 2020 and was active for the team's Week 17 games against the Buffalo Bills.

Kemp returned to the Chiefs' practice squad in January of 2021 and was activated for the AFC Championship game against the Bills and the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kemp was briefly signed by the New York Giants but was played on Injured Reserve and release a week later.

Kemp returned to the Chiefs for a third time and caught a pass in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. After the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, the team did not sign Kemp to a futures contract, which allowed the Commanders to sign him before the start of the new league year.

