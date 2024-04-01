Commanders sign WR Oladmide Zaccheaus

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. The full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zaccheaus, (5-8, 194) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. He has appeared in 72 games with 24 starts and recorded 104 receptions for 1,492 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. He spent four seasons with the Falcons from 2019-22. Zaccheaus spent the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with Washington.

In 2023, he saw action in all 17 games with one start and recorded 164 yards on 10 catches (16.4 avg) and two touchdowns. Zaccheaus would assist the Eagles to a playoff berth.

The previous season, Zaccheaus appeared in all 17 contests while making 13 starts with Atlanta. He led the Falcons in yards per reception (13.3) and totaled new career highs in catches (40) and receiving yards (533) along with adding three receiving touchdowns. Over his four seasons with the Falcons, he produced 94 receptions for 1,328 yards (14.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

Zaccheaus played collegiately at Virginia from 2015-18 where he played 50 games and recorded 250 receptions for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns along with 79 carries for 551 yards and two touchdowns. He left as the program's all-time leader in receptions and finished with a career-high 93 receptions as a senior in 2018.