Commanders sign XFL offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith

May 16, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have added more depth to their offensive line by signing XFL tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith.

Jones-Smith, who most recently made the All-XFL team with the St. Louis BattleHawks, spent time with five NFL teams, including the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. He has appeared in six NFL games -- three with the Raiders and three with the Ravens.

Jones-Smith first joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Texans but was released during the final roster cuts of training camp. He then played for San Antonio Commanders in the AAF, appearing in all eight games of the season before the league went defunct.

Jones-Smith then spent brief periods of time with the Dolphins and 49ers before landing with the Raiders on their practice squad. He appeared in games against the Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs before being released prior to the 2021 season.

Jones-Smith signed with the Ravens and appeared in three of the final four games in 2021.

Jones-Smith began his playing career at West Catholic High School in Philadelphia, where was an all-state offensive lineman. After committing to Pittsburgh, appearing in 33 games with 13 starts.

