Commanders signed G Andrew Norwell

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed guard Andrew Norwell from the Jacksonville Jaguar. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Norwell (6-6, 325) is a nine-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2014. He has appeared in 112 career regular season games with 111 starts.

In 2015 Norwell started 13 regular season games and all three postseason contests for the Panthers including Super Bowl 50 vs. Denver. He helped the team set a franchise-record and NFL-leading 500 points scored.

After spending his first NFL seasons with the Panthers from 2014-17, Norwell signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 15, 2017. For the next fours seasons, Norwell would record 57 starts being a part of an offensive line that helped RB Leonard Fournette gain 1,674 yards from scrimmage in 2019 and helped rookie RB James Robinson tally the most scrimmage yards (1,414), and the second-most rushing yards (1,070), by an undrafted rookie in NFL history in 2020.

Norwell played collegiately at Ohio State University where he played in 50 games with 39 starts earning All-Big Ten Conference selection three times.

Through the Andrew Norwell Foundation which focuses on feeding children in Ohio, North Carolina, and Florida, He has hosted 250 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida to a Thanksgiving feast during the 'Turkey Time With the O-Line' event in 2019.