Instant Analysis | Commanders sputter in first half, fall to Lions in 36-27 defeat

The Washington Commanders were hit with blow after blow from the Detroit Lions' pass rush in Week 2, and it created a hole that they were never able to fully recover from.

First-round pick Aiden Hutchinson led a suffocating attack with three sacks, handing the Commanders their first loss of the season, 36-27.

The Lions owned the line of scrimmage for most of the contest, and that was exemplified by a dominant first half in which the Commanders had almost no production on offense. It took Washington until the second quarter to get a first down, as the Lions out-gained the team, 250-56 in total yards. Detroit's defensive front often disrupted plays before they even began. Wentz amassed just 39 net passing yards, while the running game could only muster 17 yards in the first two quarters.