Commanders tender Jeremy Reaves, release J.D. McKissic

Th Washington Commanders have extended a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Jeremy Reaves and released running back J.D. McKissic.

The move with Reaves means that the Commanders can match any offer extended to Reaves by another team. The move also gives Washington more time to work towards a potential long term deal.

Reaves' story is well known by now. He proved himself as one of the league's best special teams players this season after earning a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster for the first time in his career. He finished the season with a career-high 33 tackles, 17 of which came as a special teams player. He finished second in the league in terms of special teams tackles behind only the San Francisco 49ers' George Odum.

Reaves ended the season with a Pro Bowl selection, First Team All-Pro honors and NFLPA First Team All-Pro Honors. The players association also included him on the list of top five special teams players in the NFL last season.