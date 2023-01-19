Commanders set to interview Charles London for offensive coordinator

The Washington Commanders are set to interview Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for their open offensive coordinator position.

London, who first joined the Falcons in 2021 when Arthur Smith became the franchise's head coach, has 13 seasons of coaching experience in the NFL, starting as an offensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears in 2007. In addition to two stints with the Bears, he has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans as an offensive assistant and Houston Texans as a running backs coach.

London also spent a season as a scout with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

During his four seasons with the Texans, London helped head coach Bill O'Brien craft an offense that finished in the top 20 in rushing yards in four consecutive seasons, including two top 10 performances in 2014 and 2016. In London's first season with the organization, running back Arian Foster earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection for amassing 1,573 yards and 13 total touchdowns. Fifty-one of his rushes resulted in first downs, and his 4.8-yard average is tied for the second-best of his career.

In 2016, London helped veteran running back Lamar Miller rush for 1,073 yards and five touchdowns. Miller's yardage, which helped the Texans claim the AFC South division title, was the second-best of his eight-year career.

With the Chicago Bears, London worked with running backs like David Montgomery and Jordan Howard to help them produce some of their best seasons. Montgomery's 1,070 yards he racked up in 2020 are the best in his career, while Howard's 935 yards in 2018 are the third most in his career. Howard also scored nine rushing touchdowns that season, which is tied for most in a single season for him.

As the Falcons' quarterbacks coach, London helped Marcus Mariota complete at least 60% of his passes for the sixth time in his career. Mariota also rushed for 438 yards on 85 attempts, both of which are the most in his career.