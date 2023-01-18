News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders set to interview Ken Zampese for offensive coordinator position

Jan 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

DSC03151
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are interviewing quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese for their open offensive coordinator position today.

Zampese has been with the Commanders since Ron Rivera hired him to the staff in 2020. Zampese has been coaching in the NFL since 1998, when he was an offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has spent time with the Packers, Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Zampese has two seasons of experience being an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He was promoted to the role with the Bengals after spending 13 seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach. At the college level, he was an offensive coordinator for Northern Arizona in 1995.

Prior to joining Washington, Zampese spent time in the Alliance of American Football as the Atlanta Legends' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. He was also a quality control analyst for the University of Florida.

Zampese spent many of his seasons with the Bengals developing Carson Palmer, who spent half his career with the franchise. He helped Palmer earn back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2005 and 2006. In his first year as the Bengals' primary starter, Palmer led them to an 11-5 finish and led the league in completion rate (67.8%) and touchdowns (32).

Zampese also worked with quarterback Andy Dalton, who had some of his best seasons and earned all three of his Pro Bowl selections under Zampese's tutelage. His 4,293-yard performance in 2013 remains the best of Dalton's career.

With the Browns, Zampese played a role in developing 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who started 13 games during his rookie season. Mayfield finished the season with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns and finished with a 6-7 record as a starter. Mayfield's passing numbers that season are the second-best of his career, which his touchdown numbers are the most he has thrown in a single season.

As a receivers coach with the Rams in 2001, Zampese helped Torry Holt earn his second Pro Bowl as the wideout's position coach. He also worked with Hall of Fame receiver Isaac Bruce, who caught 64 passes for 1,106 yards and six touchdowns that season.

Prior to coaching in the NFL, Zampese spent eight seasons at the college football level and coached for USC and Miami (OH) in addition to Northern Arizona.

Related Content

news

After a season of growth, Brian Robinson is ready to prepare for Year 2

Despite missing the first four games of the Washington Commanders' 2022 season while he recovered from multiple gunshot wounds, Robinson established himself as a tone-setter in the backfield.

news

Wake Up Washington | The search for a new offensive coordinator begins

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

news

Assessing the Commanders' 2022 draft class

Whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, several of Washington's rookies became key contributors. Some dealt with injuries that limited their usage, but all have shown potential as being part of the Commanders' future going forward. Here's a look at how each rookie performed during their first seasons in the NFL.

news

Commanders set to interview Pat Shurmur for offensive coordinator

Shurmur, who was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos from 2020-21, is the first candidate the Commanders have interviewed for the position. Shurmur has 23 years of NFL coaching experience and first joined the league as a tight ends and offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999.

news

Wake Up Washington | All-Pro Reavo

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

news

Jeremy Reaves named AP First Team All-Pro

Reaves, who has been with the team since 2018, proved himself as one of the league's best special teams players this season after earning a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster for the first time in his career.

news

Jahan Dotson made his mark on the Commanders' offense

Dotson was confident in his abilities all season, and the production he had as a rookie points a bright future for the wideout.

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason reflections and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

news

Chase Young reflects on 2022 season, sets goals for offseason

Young played the final three games of the 2022 season and it excited for what's to come in Year 4.

news

Howell's teammates not surprised by Week 18 performance

Sam Howell played well in his first career start, but that was not a shock to his teammates, who have seen his talent all season in practice.

news

Jeremy Reaves earns NFLPA First Team All-Pro selection

Reaves ended the season with a career-high 33 tackles, which helped him earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

Advertising