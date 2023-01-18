Commanders set to interview Ken Zampese for offensive coordinator position

The Washington Commanders are interviewing quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese for their open offensive coordinator position today.

Zampese has been with the Commanders since Ron Rivera hired him to the staff in 2020. Zampese has been coaching in the NFL since 1998, when he was an offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has spent time with the Packers, Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Zampese has two seasons of experience being an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He was promoted to the role with the Bengals after spending 13 seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach. At the college level, he was an offensive coordinator for Northern Arizona in 1995.

Prior to joining Washington, Zampese spent time in the Alliance of American Football as the Atlanta Legends' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. He was also a quality control analyst for the University of Florida.

Zampese spent many of his seasons with the Bengals developing Carson Palmer, who spent half his career with the franchise. He helped Palmer earn back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2005 and 2006. In his first year as the Bengals' primary starter, Palmer led them to an 11-5 finish and led the league in completion rate (67.8%) and touchdowns (32).

Zampese also worked with quarterback Andy Dalton, who had some of his best seasons and earned all three of his Pro Bowl selections under Zampese's tutelage. His 4,293-yard performance in 2013 remains the best of Dalton's career.

With the Browns, Zampese played a role in developing 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who started 13 games during his rookie season. Mayfield finished the season with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns and finished with a 6-7 record as a starter. Mayfield's passing numbers that season are the second-best of his career, which his touchdown numbers are the most he has thrown in a single season.

As a receivers coach with the Rams in 2001, Zampese helped Torry Holt earn his second Pro Bowl as the wideout's position coach. He also worked with Hall of Fame receiver Isaac Bruce, who caught 64 passes for 1,106 yards and six touchdowns that season.