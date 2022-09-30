News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders to unveil black alternate uniforms against Cowboys

Sep 30, 2022 at 02:36 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, adding another installment to the historic rivalry.

The Oct. 2 matchup will also be the first time Washington will face its NFC East foe under its new brand identity. So, what better way to usher in a new era than with a look that has never been seen in team history?

The Commanders will be donning their black alternate uniforms for the first time. The look will feature black pants, jersey and helmets that the team broke out for Wednesday's practice.

Based on the reactions in the locker room, the players are psyched to wear the alternate uniforms for the first time.

"I'm excited about it," Kendall Fuller told London Fletcher earlier this week. "We just got a small little taste with the helmets, so it's gonna be fun to see it all together on Sunday. We've been waiting for the all-black."

The black alternate uniforms feature a few interesting details. The lines that frame the players' last names on the back of the jersey mirror the strong, bold lines of the "Commanders" primary logotype. The uniforms also feature the logo positioned in an authentic military nametape placement. One sleeve has the DC flag, representing the city. The other sleeve has the team crest, showcasing that the Commanders are a team of leaders.

The black alternate uniforms come with another military reference; there are camo stripes, which were custom designed for the uniform, that represent an ownable D.C. narrative.

Sam Cosmi described the look as "sleek" and "intimidating."

"I think it's a really good look," Cosmi said.

Quarterback Carson Wentz echoed those sentiments by calling the look "sharp."

"Hopefully we execute well wearing them, but I think they're sharp," Wentz said. "I think guys will be excited for it."

While all the players are excited for the new look, it is not distracting them from their real task on Sunday. They need to get back on track with a victory against their biggest rival.

That will make wearing the uniforms even better.

"We know we need to win," said Curtis Samuel. "Each and every week, that's our main goal. Get a win, and keep it pushing."

In honor of the unveiling, Commanders fans can now pre-order the black alternate jerseys. Click HERE to check out the options.

