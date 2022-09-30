Commanders to unveil black alternate uniforms against Cowboys

The black alternate uniforms feature a few interesting details. The lines that frame the players' last names on the back of the jersey mirror the strong, bold lines of the "Commanders" primary logotype. The uniforms also feature the logo positioned in an authentic military nametape placement. One sleeve has the DC flag, representing the city. The other sleeve has the team crest, showcasing that the Commanders are a team of leaders.

The black alternate uniforms come with another military reference; there are camo stripes, which were custom designed for the uniform, that represent an ownable D.C. narrative.

Sam Cosmi described the look as "sleek" and "intimidating."

"I think it's a really good look," Cosmi said.

Quarterback Carson Wentz echoed those sentiments by calling the look "sharp."

"Hopefully we execute well wearing them, but I think they're sharp," Wentz said. "I think guys will be excited for it."

While all the players are excited for the new look, it is not distracting them from their real task on Sunday. They need to get back on track with a victory against their biggest rival.

That will make wearing the uniforms even better.

"We know we need to win," said Curtis Samuel. "Each and every week, that's our main goal. Get a win, and keep it pushing."