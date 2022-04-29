Commanders trade 11th overall pick to New Orleans Saints

The Washington Commanders have traded the No. 11 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints. The Commanders will now pick No. 16 overall.

In addition to the Saints' first-round pick, the Commanders will also receive the Saints' third-round pick (No. 98 overall) and fourth-round pick (120 overall)

Many of the top receivers in this year's class are already off the board, including Chris Olave (Saints), Garrett Wilson (Jets) and Drake London (Atlanta). Some of the top cornerbacks like Derek Stingley (LSU) and Sauce Gardner (Jets) are also off the board.

But now the Commanders have what they wanted in this year's draft: capital in the middle of the middle of the draft, where general manager Martin Mayhew said there is plenty of value.