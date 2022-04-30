News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders trade back to get back into fifth round

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:48 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Mikeyy Owens/NFL

The Washington Commanders continue to pick up draft capital.

The Commanders, which started Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with two fourth-round picks, traded back from No. 120 and No. 189 overall to get back into the fifth round with the No. 144 and No. 149 overall pick. The Commanders did not have a fifth-round pick in this year's draft because of a trade to acquire long snapper Camaron Cheeseman.

It's not the first time the Commanders have traded in this year's draft. They moved back from No. 11 to No. 16 to take Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson. The trade allowed them to get back into the third round, which they used to pick Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Martin Mayhew has expressed a desire to pick up more selections in the middle rounds because of the depth that can be found there. So far, Washington has addressed receiver, defensive tackle and running back.

More updated to follow.

