Commanders trade QB Sam Howell for draft picks

The Washington Commanders have traded quarterback Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks, pending a physical.
Washington receives the Seahawks' picks in the third round (No. 78 overall) and fifth round (No. 152). In addition to Howell, the Seahawks will receive Washington's fourth-round pick (No. 102) and sixth-round pick (No. 179).
With the trade, Washington now has six picks in the top 100 selections of this year's draft.
Howell, drafted by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, appeared in 18 games with as many starts. He was named the team's starting quarterback for the 2023 season, completing 63.4% of his passes for 3,946 yards with 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.