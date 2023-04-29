Commanders trade up to No. 137 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have traded up in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Commanders, who were picking with the No. 150 overall pick, have sent multiple picks to the Buffalo Bills for their No. 137 overall pick in exchange for their fifth-round pick and their second sixth-round pick (No. 215 overall).

Washington has already picked twice in the draft, taking Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the No. 16 overall pick and Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin with the No. 47 overall pick. Over the last two rounds, the Commanders have dedicated their picks to shoring up the offensive line by taking Arkansas' Ricky Stromberg and Utah Braeden Daniels in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

There are still several positions the Commanders have yet to address. The list includes linebacker, defensive line and running back.