Commanders trade up to No. 137 overall pick

Apr 29, 2023 at 01:45 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A detail view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Washington Commanders have traded up in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Commanders, who were picking with the No. 150 overall pick, have sent multiple picks to the Buffalo Bills for their No. 137 overall pick in exchange for their fifth-round pick and their second sixth-round pick (No. 215 overall).

Washington has already picked twice in the draft, taking Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the No. 16 overall pick and Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin with the No. 47 overall pick. Over the last two rounds, the Commanders have dedicated their picks to shoring up the offensive line by taking Arkansas' Ricky Stromberg and Utah Braeden Daniels in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

There are still several positions the Commanders have yet to address. The list includes linebacker, defensive line and running back.

More updates to follow.

Related Content

news

K.J. Henry wants to earn the respect of 'my teammates, my coaches, and everybody in the organization'

The Washington Commanders' newest offensive pass-rusher, K.J. Henry, spoke with the media earlier today. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

news

Commanders draft K.J. Henry with No. 137 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have taken Clemson EDGE defender K.J. Henry with the No. 137 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving them another pass-rusher to bolster their defensive front.

news

Braeden Daniels adds more versatility to Commanders O-Line

The Washington Commanders' newest offensive lineman, Braeden Daniels, spoke with the media earlier today. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

news

Commanders draft OT Braeden Daniels with No. 118 overall pick

Washington has continued to shore up its offensive line by taking Daniels with its fourth-round pick.

news

Ricky Stromberg is fired up to be a Washington Commander

The Washington Commanders' newest offensive lineman, Ricky Stromberg, spoke with the media last night. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

news

2023 NFL Draft Day 2 grades | Commanders praised for solidifying depth at DB, OL

The Commanders added two more talented players to their roster last night. Here's how the analysts graded their moves.

news

Commanders draft C Ricky Stromberg with No. 97 overall pick

With the No 97 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have added reinforcement to their offensive line by taking Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg.

news

Jartavius Martin ready to add versatility to Commanders' secondary

The Washington Commanders' newest defensive back, Jartavius Martin, spoke with the media earlier tonight. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

news

Commanders draft DB Jartavius Martin with No. 47 overall pick

Martin (5-11, 194 pounds) is a third All-Big Ten selection who adds size, versatility and range to the Commanders' secondary. A veteran of 50 games, Martin has 225 tackles, a sack and seven interceptions over the course of his five-year career.

news

Top quotes from Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commander took Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with their first-round pick last night, and since then he has spoken to the media and the team's content department. Here are some of the best quotes from his press conferences.

news

Five things to know about CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commanders have drafted Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about the team's newest cornerback.

