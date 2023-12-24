Commanders vs. Jets, Week 16 | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
- The Commanders broadcast for Week 16 CBS will air on FOX and will include Spero Dedes as the play-by-play announcer, Adam Archuleta as and analyst and Aditi Kinkhabwala as the sideline reporter.
QUICK FACTS
- Washington will head to New York and take on the Jets on Christmas Eve in Week 16. The Commanders are 6-3 all-time on Christmas Eve.
- This will be the first time the Commanders will play in New York against the Jets since 2015.
- Washington looks to break a three-game losing streak against New York. The Commanders have a 4-1 record on the road against the Jets and are 8-4 all-time against New York.
- WR Terry McLaurin (4,116) needs 118 receiving yards to pass Hugh Taylor for the eighth most receiving yards in franchise history. McLaurin (365) needs 12 receptions to pass WR Pierre Garcon (376) for ninth most receptions in franchise history.
- DT Jonathan Allen (39) needs one sack to tie LB Brian Orakpo (40) for sixth all-time in franchise history.
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
Take a look at the Washington Commanders heading to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets.
