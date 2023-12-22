Three key to Washington getting a win over the Jets

The Washington Commanders are traveling to New Jersey this weekend to play the New York Jets on Christmas Eve. Here are three keys to the Burgundy & Gold securing a win, presented by KIA.

1. Win against man coverage.

Here's some expert analysis for you: the Jets' defense is really, really good!

In all seriousness, though, the Jets' defense has been the team's one redeeming quality in a monstrously disappointing season. What they lack in run defense -- they give up 127.9 yards on the ground -- they make up for with the second-best secondary in the league, allowing just 170.4 yards through the air. They've also given up the second-fewest passing touchdowns (15) while also forcing 12 interceptions.

Sauce Gardner and running mate D.J. Reed get most of the praise, and rightfully so. Gardner's cover grade from Pro Football Focus (89.8) is essentially the same as when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors last season (90.0), which is partly why he has been targeted almost 30 fewer times than he was in 2022. Reed, a six-year veteran, is playing the best football of his career with a cover grade of 82.6 and seven pass breakups.

But the Jets' safeties -- Jordan Whitehead and Tony Adams -- are also quality players who are third and fourth on the team in tackles, respectively. Whitehead also has four interceptions, which is tied for fourth in the league and third among all safeties.

Because their secondary is so formidable, the Jets can rely on man coverage more than most teams. They allow just 6.8 yards per target in man coverage and have a defensive success rate of 57%. That could play into Washington's favor, as **Terry McLaurin** and **Curtis Samuel** both rank among the top 20 in yards against man coverage (McLaurin is 11th with 308 yards on 16 receptions).

"We're going to get some [deep shot] opportunities because we know they play a little bit of flatfoot with their safeties, and sometimes their corners are aggressive," McLaurin said Wednesday. "If we get the opportunity, we definitely got to make that happen."