D.C. ceremony honoring his father Eugenio, other veterans "very humbling" for Rivera 

The items Rivera received will undoubtedly be cherished additions to his impressive assemblage of military paraphernalia. The collection is just one of the many ways the coach keeps recognition of service members front and center in his world. Rivera has been vocal about the importance of the military in his own life, and he reiterated that impact on Tuesday.

"Growing up in a military family, one of the first things you learn is, not just chain of command, but the discipline that comes with it and the responsibility," Rivera said. "That's probably the biggest thing I try to instill every day in our coaches and in our players.

For how he has carried forth military values, given back to the military community and more, Rivera was honored in February with the 2022 Salute to Service. Upon his reception of the award, the coach noted his military veteran father Eugenio was "very proud."

"When I won the award, it was an amazing thing for him, and I know it meant a lot to him just because, having gone through that, we really feel the sense of pride that dad has in his military experience," Rivera said.

Pride in service and sacrifice punctuated the air all around Tuesday's ceremony, which brought new memories of the Taps song that Rivera will not soon forget.