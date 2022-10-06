Practice report | Daron Payne, Commanders defense ready for challenge of stopping Derrick Henry

There are not many secrets to the Tennessee Titans' offense. The unit revolves around running back Derrick Henry, and it will be on the Washington Commanders' defensive front to figure out a way to stop him.

As Henry has shown over the past three seasons, that is no simple task. However, the Commanders' defense is ready to take it on.

"The guy is really big, really fast and talented," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "He understands how to run, how to set up blocks. I don't want to make it more than it is. There are a lot of talented running backs in the league, but he's certainly right up there with the best in our game. It's gonna be a big challenge."

Henry, who rushed for 2,027 yards in 2020, is coming off a foot injury that kept him sidelined for much of the 2021 season. That has not prevented him from being the focal point of the Titans' offense, as he has averaged nearly 100 scrimmage yards per contest.

It has been four years since Daron Payne, who also was at Alabama with Henry in 2015, played against the Titans running back, but he has noticed nothing different about the way he runs. He is just as big and physical as he was in 2018, when he rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee's 25-16 victory.