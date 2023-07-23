Dear Commanders fans,

This week, my partners and I were entrusted by the NFL with the stewardship of your great franchise. This agreement is more than simply a business transaction; we understand that we are taking on the responsibility of managing a public trust.

As a lifelong Washington football fan who grew up here in Chevy Chase, I know that the Commanders are more than just a sports team. This franchise is an institution, passed down from generation to generation. Whether it was the stories my parents told me about Sammy and Sonny, or the stories that I tell my own children about the team under Coach Gibbs -- three Super Bowl rings, eight playoff appearances and 154 wins -- the organization has a rich history of excellence and success. I remember walking into RFK as a kid and feeling the stadium physically rocking with energy. It's that feeling and the power of this franchise that brings people together; and it's that excitement and commitment to winning that we aim to bring back to Washington fans today.

It's no secret that these past years have been tumultuous for our franchise and our fans, but today marks a new era for the Commanders. From day one, it is our top priority to deliver you a championship caliber team. With a proven track record of winning across sports and business, we invest and plan for long term success. We listen, we learn, and we are eager to immerse ourselves in this franchise to guide it with the respect and dignity it deserves.

Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust. We look forward to meeting you in the community and soon at FedExField and learning how we can make the maximum positive impact. Our promise is simple: We will do the work, create the culture and make the investment needed to deliver for this team and for Washington.

We will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise you can be proud of.