 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

DeSean Jackson Vs. NFC East Top Current Rivalry

Jul 14, 2015 at 08:43 AM

RELATED LINKS:
-- Seven Things We've Learned About J. Crowder This Offseason
-- Seven Things We've Learned About A. Kouandjio This Offseason

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

It doesn't matter if it's the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants or Philadelphia Eagles, when it comes to the NFC East Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson always comes with a chip on his shoulder in rivalry games.

You know this and so does NFL.com's Adam Schein, who ranks "DeSean Jackson vs. NFC East" as his No. 1 rivalry in the NFL right now.

Jackson recently said you can "call me the Cowboy killer. I'm a Giants killer, I'm a Cowboyskiller -- now I'm an Eagles killer, too."

Schein agrees.

"Last season, DJax did indeed kill Philly, the team that released him in the 2014 offseason and, according to Jackson, "tried to blow me up." In his first two games against the organization that drafted him, Jackson piled up 243 yards on just nine catches. He had his way with the Cowboys, too, on Monday Night Football last October, helping fuel a Redskins win at Jerryworld with six catches for 136 yards. And while Jackson didn't do much in either game against the Giants last season, something tells me that fan base hasn't quite forgotten about this play."

Of course the play he's referring to is Jackson's walk-off punt return for touchdown.

As for this year, Schein "can't wait to see" how No. 11 performs against the NFC East.

"And by the way, Washington finishes the regular season with consecutive road games at Philadelphia and Dallas. I'm foaming at the mouth just writing this!"

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.

news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.

news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.

news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen.

news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player.

news

Recap: Redskins Players Celebrate Father's Day

With Father's Day on Sunday, here's a look at how some of the Redskins honored the day.

news

Jonathan Allen To Donate His 2017 Jerseys To Chesapeake Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department

The Redskins' 2017 first-round draft choice is making more strides to become a leader in the Washington, D.C. community.

news

Martez Carter Overcomes Obstacles To Make It To The NFL

Despite a sometimes difficult upbringing, Washington Redskins rookie running back Martez Carter has made it to the NFL through his own determination.

news

Daron Payne, Derrius Guice Projected As Top-25 Rookies

NFL.com's latest rookie projections have the Redskins' first two picks Da'Ron Payne and Derrius Guice making the Top-25.

news

DWTS Recap Week 1: Josh Norman Jumps Over The Competition

Norman made his big debut on the season premiere of the new season of Dancing With The Stars last night. Here's a recap of his night.

Advertising