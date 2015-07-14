DeSean Jackson Vs. NFC East Top Current Rivalry

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It doesn't matter if it's the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants or Philadelphia Eagles, when it comes to the NFC East Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson always comes with a chip on his shoulder in rivalry games.

You know this and so does NFL.com's Adam Schein, who ranks "DeSean Jackson vs. NFC East" as his No. 1 rivalry in the NFL right now.

Jackson recently said you can "call me the Cowboy killer. I'm a Giants killer, I'm a Cowboyskiller -- now I'm an Eagles killer, too."

Schein agrees.

"Last season, DJax did indeed kill Philly, the team that released him in the 2014 offseason and, according to Jackson, "tried to blow me up." In his first two games against the organization that drafted him, Jackson piled up 243 yards on just nine catches. He had his way with the Cowboys, too, on Monday Night Football last October, helping fuel a Redskins win at Jerryworld with six catches for 136 yards. And while Jackson didn't do much in either game against the Giants last season, something tells me that fan base hasn't quite forgotten about this play."

Of course the play he's referring to is Jackson's walk-off punt return for touchdown.

As for this year, Schein "can't wait to see" how No. 11 performs against the NFC East.

"And by the way, Washington finishes the regular season with consecutive road games at Philadelphia and Dallas. I'm foaming at the mouth just writing this!"

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