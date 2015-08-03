DeSean Jackson: Wired Up

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Want to hear what wide receiver DeSean Jackson says on the field? Here's your chance.

As he stretched, ran routes and interacted with fans, you can enjoy a little sampling of some of Jackson's comments from Sunday.

Featuring standards like:

"We just take what we want, man."

"If I had your hairs, I'd cut mine off."

Listen to the full "album" above.

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