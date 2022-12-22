'We spoke it into existence': DJ OH Goody, Big57 realize dream with 'Commanders song' performance at FedExField 

Before the Sunday Night Football game against the New York Giants, Woody "DJ oh Goody" Sellers and his nephew Wayne "Big 57" Sellers took the stage at FedExField's Legends Plaza to perform their hit "Commanders song."

"For me, it was an out of body experience," Wayne said. "It felt as if I was watching myself perform with the crowd if that makes sense. It just didn't feel real to have one of my biggest dreams come true."

The Sellers' performance was met with plenty of energy. The two were cheered when they came on stage. The crowd sang along to the lyrics. When the song cued "Left hand up, who are we? The Commanders!", listeners had their fists in the air moving to the beat. Before and after the show, attendees flocked to take pictures with the duo. The scene at Legends Plaza made clear how much of a chord this song has struck with Washington fans.

The attention generated by the "Commanders song" has been a whirlwind for the Sellerses, who are lifelong Washington fans. It had humble beginnings with stops that included Woody brainstorming lyrics in his FedEx delivery truck and a beat purchased on BeatStars.com. The music video, which starred a lot of their friends and family, went viral in the fall as clips were shared by big football social media accounts with millions of followers.