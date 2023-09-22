Doug Williams honored with 'Icon of D.C.' award by American University

For the last 35 years, the legacy of Doug Williams and his impact on the Washington franchise continues to be widely celebrated, as have the racial barriers he broke in major league sports. He was recognized by American Universities Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), Kennedy Political Union (K.P.U.), and Phi Sigma Pi Honor Society in receiving the "Icon of D.C." award.

The "Icon of D.C." award is presented annually to recognize someone who has profoundly impacted the area and embodies important lessons for college students. And this year, Williams was chosen not just for his ability to play football, but for his undying efforts of giving Black athletes voices and the continuing work he maintains to bring more diversity to the NFL's front office.

It was 1988 when Williams stepped off the field with his helmet held high after making history by being the first Black quarterback to start and win a super bowl -- moment he recounts as one of the best in his career.