News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Doug Williams honored with 'Icon of D.C.' award by American University

Sep 22, 2023 at 09:34 AM
roster placeholder
Kyra Benzing-Plourde
Doug_Williams

For the last 35 years, the legacy of Doug Williams and his impact on the Washington franchise continues to be widely celebrated, as have the racial barriers he broke in major league sports. He was recognized by American Universities Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), Kennedy Political Union (K.P.U.), and Phi Sigma Pi Honor Society in receiving the "Icon of D.C." award. 

The "Icon of D.C." award is presented annually to recognize someone who has profoundly impacted the area and embodies important lessons for college students. And this year, Williams was chosen not just for his ability to play football, but for his undying efforts of giving Black athletes voices and the continuing work he maintains to bring more diversity to the NFL's front office. 

It was 1988 when Williams stepped off the field with his helmet held high after making history by being the first Black quarterback to start and win a super bowl -- moment he recounts as one of the best in his career. 

"That moment of walking off with my helmet held high…there were so many things going through my mind," Williams said. "And I was thinking about how I got there, the road traveled to get there. And I said to myself, 'No matter what happened yesterday, no matter what happens tomorrow: it was all about that moment.'"

D24_202_001
Jeff Watts/© 2023 American University

That moment continues to be celebrated even today. While most American University students either aren't from D.C. or weren't alive for Williams' Super Bowl win, his impact is understood, which drew in guests that evening.

Among the crowd were college students and faculty that have laid their roots in D.C. and were there during Williams's time with the football team.

N. Jeremi Duru, Professor of Law and Director of the Sport and Society Initiative at American University's Washington College of Law, cited the significant change in Washington, D.C., a predominantly Black city after Williams joined the team.

"Before, Washington was no one's team," Duru said. "But then we had Doug."

Throughout Williams's interview with ESPN Fellow Julia Mouketo, he was asked about the progress, status and future of where sports are headed in terms of opportunity for Black athletes and professionals.

"Overcoming racism has to be bigger than on the field, the court, or the diamond," Williams said. "I think the younger generation has got to make it happen. If we want Americans to bend, we also have to find a way to keep it that way."

D24_202_095
Jeff Watts/© 2023 American University

Greeted by his primarily young audience, Williams was asked questions from the audience about how opportunity for Black men has changed since his time in the league and how it looks going into the future. He has hope that the audience before him can enact some of the change that he, too, sets his sights on.

Gemma Puglisi, the advisor to the organization that named Williams as this year's recipient, was honored to have him join and create an opportunity for students to hear from him.

"Doug is an icon, and we picked him because of that fact," Puglisi said. "And he proved that again today at this event in sharing his story and about what being in D.C. means to him."

However, being an icon was never something Williams imagined would come, and for many years, he fought for the opportunity just to be recognized for who he is.

D24_202_063
Jeff Watts/© 2023 American University

The meaning of quarterback has changed for Williams since 1990. Williams' book titled "Quarterblack" is an autobiography taking readers through his journey from Louisiana into a starting quarterback position. In the book, Williams wrote that, "My one desire was to be known as a quarterback like the Terry Bradshaws, Joe Montanas, Dan Fouts, and many others in the N.F.L."

And in 2023, Williams has more to say on what he once experienced versus what athletes face today.

"In 1990, if it was like it was today, I wouldn't have had any reason to write that book", Williams said. "That's why the book is called 'Quarterblack'; because no matter what I did when I was in Tampa, they never referred to me as Doug Willams. It was either 'Tampas Black quarterback' or 'the Black quarterback of Tampa Bay'".

Williams led Washington to a Super Bowl win, debunked myths about a Black athlete's ability to lead a team, and pioneered meaningful change for athletes to come. In the future, William hopes similar work will continue to bring more Black sports executives into the room.

Williams' talk at American University allowed students to connect with someone who has enacted real change through sports and will always be an "Icon of D.C." for that.

Related Content

news

Three keys to the Commanders taking down the Bills

The Washington Commanders are coming back home to a sold-out crowd for their Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA. 
news

Practice notes | Daron Payne will be active for Week 3 vs. Bills

Payne, who was listed as full participant for Friday's practice, will be ready for the Washington Commanders' Week 3 home matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders face another measuring stick

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
news

Practice notes | Pass-rush discipline will be key for Commanders against Josh Allen

The Commanders have did a good job of containing Russell Wilson at times. They'll face another tough test with Allen and the Bills.
news

'A long time coming': Chase Young looked disruptive in 2023 season debut

It's been a long time since fans saw a fully healthy Chase Young, but last weekend's game against the Broncos showed that the former No. 2 overall pick back to his old self.
news

Practice notes | Commanders prepare to take on 'elite' Bills team

There's been a lot for the Commanders to feel good about lately, but with a Super Bowl contender coming to town with hopes of handing Washington its first loss, none of coaches or players are letting the good vibes go to their heads. 
news

Commanders-Bills Week 3 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 3 matchup.
news

Commanders vs. Bills preview | Taking on a Super Bowl contender

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on a perennial Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
news

Game-changing turnovers play critical role in Washington's 2-0 start

Washington made it a point to emphasize turnovers this offense. Through two games, we're seeing the results of that effort.
news

Wake Up Washington | McLaurin cites connection with Howell as the reason for their 'dangerous offense'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
news

'You need somebody like that': Brian Robinson is beginning to show his potential

Robinson's 129-performance in Week 2 offered a glimpse into what the running back can be for the Commanders.
Advertising