Fabian Moreau Changed The Game With An Interception. His Second One Sealed The Win.

Fabian Moreau lined up at the Detroit Lions' 33-yard line on Sunday, his eyes focused squarely on quarterback Jeff Driskel. He and the rest of the Redskins' defense were just seconds away from something that hadn't happened at FedExField since Oct. 21, 2018: a home victory.

The game was essentially in hand; rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins had just directed a 6-play, 33-yard drive that allowed kicker Dustin Hopkins to nail a 39-yard field goal and give the Redskins a 19-16 lead with 16 seconds left . Still, anything can happen in the final moments of a game, and Moreau didn't want to take any chances.

Driskel had his eyes on wide receiver Marvin Jones from the moment the play began. As he was winding up for the throw, Moreau broke on the route, and before Jones could get his hands on the pass, Moreau snatched the ball out of the air and ran for five yards before being brought to the ground.

It was Moreau's second interception of the day, and it was an exclamation point on a career performance from the third-year player.