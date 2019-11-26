Matt Ioannidis Makes ESPN's All-Underrated Team

The Washington Redskins made a commitment to Matt Ioannidis this offseason by signing him to a multi-year extension. Eleven games into the 2019 campaign, that moves seems to be paying off.

Ioannidis was one of 24 players named to ESPN's 2019 All-Underrated team on Monday, highlighting what's been a career season for the fourth-year defensive lineman. Ioannidis, a fifth-round draft pick out of Temple, leads the Redskins with 5.5 sacks and is tied with safety Landon Collins for the team lead with seven tackles for loss. Ioannidis is also second on the team in quarterback hits (11) and fourth in total tackles (49).

During his first three NFL seasons, Ioannidis combined for 65 total tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 10 sacks and nine tackles for loss.