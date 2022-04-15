Family bonds give JoJo a memorable rookie season on Commanders Entertainment Team 

Growing up in JoJo's house in Oxon Hill, Maryland, came with a thorough education in Washington football. His mom has been a die-hard fan for as long as he can remember, and her love for the team led to her to pursue a role on Washington's Gameday Staff that she's held for years at FedExField.

"She's a big part of the reason why I decided to dance for the team," JoJo said.

In addition to the chance to be close to his mom and make her proud, JoJo was drawn to audition for the Washington Entertainment Team because the group was open and eager to explore his unique dance style. JoJo specializes in a style known as "Beat Ya Feet," a go-go music-inspired dance characterized by rapid footwork born in southeast Washington, D.C., in the late 1990s.

"I feel like it's one of the best ways to represent and describe our city. It's edgy and authentic," JoJo said of the dance.

In fact, JoJo first heard about Entertainment Team auditions via a social media post from John "Crazy Legz" Pearson, considered "The King of Beat Ya Feet." Propelled by the encouragement of his mom and faith in his talents, JoJo took the field for auditions last spring.