Five local HBCU prospects to watch this offseason

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

HBCU players have been an integral part of the NFL's history. From Jerry Rice to Larry Little and Walter Payton, the league has been shaped by talented athletes from historically black colleges and universities.

For the Washington Commanders, this fact should be familiar to them. Doug Williams, a Grambling alum, guided Washington to its second Super Bowl victory with an impressive performance, taking down the Denver Broncos with 340 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, this year's group of HBCU prospect are looking to follow in their footsteps. In anticipation for the 2022 NFL Draft and in honor of Black History Month, let's look at some HBCU prospects from the DMV to watch this offseason.

Quinton Williams, QB, Howard

The Commanders have an opportunity to take one of the best quarterbacks in the draft with the No. 2 overall pick, but there's nothing wrong with signing an undrafted free agent to compete for a practice squad spot in training camp.

Enter Howard's three-year starting quarterback Quinton Williams. A Second Team All-MEAC selection last season, Williams played in 39 games during his four years with the Bison, recording 7,065 yards with 51 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He was never asked to throw the ball much, but he was efficient with a completion rate of 60%. He led the Bison to a six-win season -- the most since 2017 -- and helped them earn a spot in the Cricket Celebration Bowl against Florida A&M.