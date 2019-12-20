'A Whole Different Player': Five Improvements Dwayne Haskins Has Made Since His Debut Against The Giants

4. He is using more of the field.

Haskins came out wanting to use his arm to fuel a Redskins comeback against the Giants. Twelve of his throws were made to receivers outside of the numbers. The other five throws were made in the middle of the field or on the numbers -- two were screen passes, two were attempted close to the numbers and only one was made in the middle of the field.

Haskins completed 50% of his throws to targets outside of the numbers; he completed 60% of the rest of his passes.

Against the Eagles, Haskins was still throwing outside of the numbers and towards the sideline, but he was also distributing the ball more evenly to all parts of the field. Out of his 28 passes, more than half of them were thrown in the middle of the field or on the numbers.

It should be noted that each game plan is different, so it is possible that the Redskins wanted to attack the sideline more than the middle of the field against the Giants.

However, it's still worth pointing out that Haskins has opened up his throwing range to include all parts of the field, and that comes down to him being a smarter player after six starts.