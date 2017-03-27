Five Takeaways: Bruce Allen At NFL League Meetings

On the second day of free agency, the Redskins made a splash with the signing of converted wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr.

The 6-foot-4 Pryor recorded 77 catches and more than 1,000 yards in 2016 despite constant change at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

"I think his future is going to be better than anything you have seen in the past, and he has flashed elite skills at the wide receiver position," Allen said. "He is a great young man, and obviously having so much quarterback experience he understands the game from a quarterback's perspective and he is ready to get to work."

The Redskins also announced last Friday the signing of 6-foot-3 wide receiver Brian Quick, who played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams for five seasons.

Quick is coming off the best season of his career and is only 27 years old.

"We rated Pryor very high and Brian Quick was the 33rd pick in the [2012] draft," Allen said. "We measured up our college notes on him to make sure it was what he was doing in the pros. He is another good young man when he came in to visit and he wanted to sign."

5. As they continue to seek talented additions, the defensive line will be in good hands with Jim Tomsula.

The Redskins were able to get one of the best defensive position coaches in the NFL today with the hiring of Tomsula.

Tomsula joins the Redskins with more than three decades of coaching experience, including nine seasons at the NFL level.

During his eight seasons working with the 49ers' defensive line, they ranked in the top five in rushing yards per game (98.4) and second in rushing average (3.72).

"I think that is a really good addition for us," Allen said. "We have to get the players that he is looking for to mold. Our defense when it comes to stopping the run the last few years isn't up to par. You can talk about anything you want with the Dallas Cowboys, but they led the division in rushing and they led the division in stopping the run. You don't need an analytics team to point that out to you."

The Redskins, of course, hold the No. 17-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. A lot of mock drafts currently have them taking a defensive lineman.

If the top-rated player on the draft board is a defensive lineman, Washington will use the pick on him to join fellow newbies Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee among others.