5 Takeaways: How Washington Beat The 49ers To Take Control Of The NFC East

5. Washington controls its own destiny with three games to play.

A win is a win in the NFL, even if it comes without an offensive touchdown. In fact, that's the first time Washington has secured such a victory on the road since Oct. 25, 1992, against the Minnesota Vikings.

Regardless, Washington (6-7) has its first four-game winning streak since 2016 and is now in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. With three games left against the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, Washington controls its own destiny as it attempts to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

That works just fine for Rivera, who has been preaching a "control what you can control" philosophy all season long.