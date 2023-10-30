Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Eagles

2. ...but the mistakes were brutal.

If the offense does deserve credit for bouncing back from an ugly day at MetLife Stadium, it also needs to be pointed out that the mistakes they made ended up costing them chances at getting an upset.

Those errors started in the second quarter, when the Commanders faced a fourth-and-1 at the Eagles' 35-yard line. They decided to be aggressive and keep the offense on the field, but Howell's pass to Terry McLaurin was incomplete, leading to an Eagles touchdown seven plays later.

But Washington's most damning mistakes came in the fourth quarter, when there was not much time left to recover from them. Two plays after the Eagles tied the score at 24, Howell's pass to McLaurin was intercepted by Reed Blankenship, and an unnecessary roughness call put the Eagles at the Commanders' 7-yard line. Once again, the Eagles capitalized on the mistake and took their first lead of the day.

Washington had two opportunities to tie the score, and both ended in disappointment. McLaurin had two uncharacteristic drops on a third and fourth down -- he was wide open on both, although Howell's passes were low -- which led to the Eagles getting the ball back with 4:18 left to play.