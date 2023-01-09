Five takeaways from Washington's upset win the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have ended their 2022 season on a high note with a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys -- their first since the 2020 season. Here are five takeaways from the season finale.

1. Sam Howell looked impressive in his first start.

Scoring a touchdown on his first career pass against his childhood team was certainly the highlight of the evening for Sam Howell, but it was hardly the only sign from the former fifth-round pick that he could compete at the highest level.

It was hard to guess what to expect from Howell, who had not played since the preseason finale, against a talented Cowboys defense. But from the moment he took the field, Howell made the most of his opportunities. He zipped the ball to seven pass-catchers, including six targets to Terry McLaurin, and showed off his arm talent with a 52-yard shot to the Commanders' No. 1 receiver.

The interception in the end zone on a pass to Cam Sims was the most obvious gaffe; he thought he could get the ball over the defender to Sims. For the most part, though, his passes were on-time, on target and catchable, as he finished with 169 yards. On the 52-yard bomb, McLaurin said the ball "walked into his hands."

Howell also had a willingness to run the ball and keep plays alive with his legs. Moments like converting a third-and-4 with a nine-yard pickup showed he was willing to take what defenses gave him. And the nine-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter showed how dangerous he could be near the goal line.