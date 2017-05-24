Five Takeaways: Jay Gruden 2017 OTAs, Day 2

Like Doctson, Galette was back on the field Tuesday afternoon participating in individual and unit drills less than 12 months after a second torn Achilles took away yet another season from the talented linebacker.

Despite both of his Achilles being surgically reconstructed, Gruden noted that Galette still has the same quick-twitch fibers that allowed him to get 22 sacks combined during the 2013-14 seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Gruden admittted he wasn't expecting to see this much of Galette this early into the year, but the Spellman College product continues to exceed expectations.

"He knows he's got a little ways to go, but you can still see that he's got the quick twitch, which you really need off the edge," Gruden said. "He can bend, and now as far as stamina goes, he's going to continue to work to get in shape. But knowing Junior, the way he works and the way he trains and prepares, he'll get himself into shape. The big thing is feeling confident in those Achilles, getting that burst back, which it looks like he's got a lot of it back. It's just a matter of maintaining that burst for a long period of time."

4. D.J. Swearinger's play has been exciting to see so far for Gruden and the defensive coaching staff.

Signed by the Redskins within the first 24 hours of free agency opening this year, Swearinger comes to Washington on the heels of his best NFL season to date.

During the 2016 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, the 25-year-old recorded 66 tackles with eight passes defensed, three interceptions and two sacks.

Paired with Su'a Cravens in the backend of the secondary, Swearinger is going to provide the Redskins a talented safety defenses must gameplan around.

"He just looks like a safety back there," Gruden said. "No offense to the previous safeties we've had before, but I just think D.J. is to a level in his career right now where he's got a lot of confidence. He has got a lot of talent. We know that he's a physical guy, but as far as coverages and breaking up things, he's got a lot of confidence and I think he's going to really, really emerge as a top safety not only for this team but in this league."