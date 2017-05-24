News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Five Takeaways: Jay Gruden 2017 OTAs, Day 2

May 24, 2017 at 09:19 AM
jay-gruden-five-takeaways-2016-660-350.jpg

Redskins.com's Stephen Czarda provides five takeaways from Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, who spoke with the media on May 24, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

1. Gruden feels "good" about where the Redskins are currently.

* *Following five weeks of Phase 1 and Phase 2 workouts, neither of which allows for unit work, the Redskins returned to the field on Tuesday for the first week of OTAs.

During this time of the year, the Redskins are allowed to go through what is essentially a full practice session, as individual and unit drills are conducted and helmets are worn.

With quite a few new faces on the roster, OTAs is an "adjustment period," but Gruden thinks the team is progressing nicely.

"I think that's the most important thing, getting everybody on the same page, figuring out everybody's strengths and weaknesses and get things corrected and go from there," Gruden said. "I feel good with the energy level that these guys have, their ability to learn and their desire to work hard. It's been good."

2. Josh Doctson has been "impressive" so far.
Practicing in front of the media for the first time since last season, Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson looked fluid on the field during Wednesday's OTA session in the Indoor Training Facility at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

Taking reps with both the first- and second-team offensive units, Doctson showed no residual effects from a rookie season stunted by multiple Achilles issues.

Doctson caught the very first ball thrown by Trent Williams in 11-on-11 work and later made arguably the best catch of the afternoon when he caught a deep pass following a nice move at the line of scrimmage to free himself from Dashaun Phillips' coverage.

"I think the big thing for him is the confidence in his Achilles and I think he's got that right now," Gruden said. "I saw him out there today and yesterday, the last two days he's looked better and better. It looks like he can run down the field. He made a good catch down the sideline today and [he has] strong hands, we know that about him. Now we've just got to continue to put one day after another after another."

Gruden added that if Doctson does have any soreness the team will have to "taper off for him," but for now that hasn't been the case.

"I like the way he looks, like the way he runs and love the way he catches," Gruden said.

3. Junior Galette still has quite a bit of burst despite two different Achilles tears.

2017 OTAs: Day 2 (Defense/Special Teams)

Check out images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams during their second day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

No Title
1 / 75
No Title
2 / 75
No Title
3 / 75
No Title
4 / 75
No Title
5 / 75
No Title
6 / 75
No Title
7 / 75
No Title
8 / 75
No Title
9 / 75
No Title
10 / 75
No Title
11 / 75
No Title
12 / 75
No Title
13 / 75
No Title
14 / 75
No Title
15 / 75
No Title
16 / 75
No Title
17 / 75
No Title
18 / 75
No Title
19 / 75
No Title
20 / 75
No Title
21 / 75
No Title
22 / 75
No Title
23 / 75
No Title
24 / 75
No Title
25 / 75
No Title
26 / 75
No Title
27 / 75
No Title
28 / 75
No Title
29 / 75
No Title
30 / 75
No Title
31 / 75
No Title
32 / 75
No Title
33 / 75
No Title
34 / 75
No Title
35 / 75
No Title
36 / 75
No Title
37 / 75
No Title
38 / 75
No Title
39 / 75
No Title
40 / 75
No Title
41 / 75
No Title
42 / 75
No Title
43 / 75
No Title
44 / 75
No Title
45 / 75
No Title
46 / 75
No Title
47 / 75
No Title
48 / 75
No Title
49 / 75
No Title
50 / 75
No Title
51 / 75
No Title
52 / 75
No Title
53 / 75
No Title
54 / 75
No Title
55 / 75
No Title
56 / 75
No Title
57 / 75
No Title
58 / 75
No Title
59 / 75
No Title
60 / 75
No Title
61 / 75
No Title
62 / 75
No Title
63 / 75
No Title
64 / 75
No Title
65 / 75
No Title
66 / 75
No Title
67 / 75
No Title
68 / 75
No Title
69 / 75
No Title
70 / 75
No Title
71 / 75
No Title
72 / 75
No Title
73 / 75
No Title
74 / 75
No Title
75 / 75
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Like Doctson, Galette was back on the field Tuesday afternoon participating in individual and unit drills less than 12 months after a second torn Achilles took away yet another season from the talented linebacker.

Despite both of his Achilles being surgically reconstructed, Gruden noted that Galette still has the same quick-twitch fibers that allowed him to get 22 sacks combined during the 2013-14 seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Gruden admittted he wasn't expecting to see this much of Galette this early into the year, but the Spellman College product continues to exceed expectations.

"He knows he's got a little ways to go, but you can still see that he's got the quick twitch, which you really need off the edge," Gruden said. "He can bend, and now as far as stamina goes, he's going to continue to work to get in shape. But knowing Junior, the way he works and the way he trains and prepares, he'll get himself into shape. The big thing is feeling confident in those Achilles, getting that burst back, which it looks like he's got a lot of it back. It's just a matter of maintaining that burst for a long period of time."

4. D.J. Swearinger's play has been exciting to see so far for Gruden and the defensive coaching staff.
Signed by the Redskins within the first 24 hours of free agency opening this year, Swearinger comes to Washington on the heels of his best NFL season to date.

During the 2016 campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, the 25-year-old recorded 66 tackles with eight passes defensed, three interceptions and two sacks.

Paired with Su'a Cravens in the backend of the secondary, Swearinger is going to provide the Redskins a talented safety defenses must gameplan around.

"He just looks like a safety back there," Gruden said. "No offense to the previous safeties we've had before, but I just think D.J. is to a level in his career right now where he's got a lot of confidence. He has got a lot of talent. We know that he's a physical guy, but as far as coverages and breaking up things, he's got a lot of confidence and I think he's going to really, really emerge as a top safety not only for this team but in this league."

5. OTAs give Cousins and Terrelle Pryor Sr. additional opportunities to find their rhythm.

With Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson no longer members of the Redskins, Cousins will have to build strong relationships with some of the new and returning weapons on the outside.

One of those players, of course, is Pryor, who comes to Washington following a 1,000-yard season in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns.

Despite it being his first full season at a new positon and despite the fact that he caught passes from five different quarterbacks, Pryor was centerpiece in the Browns' offense.

Now with the Redskins following a reported one-year deal signed in free agency, Pryor is expected to be a big-time playmaker in Washington's offense.

Before he can go out and build off his breakout season, though, Pryor needs to gain his footing with Cousins as his quarterback.

"First and foremost, we have to get the system of plays that we're running and get Terrelle up to speed and how we want things run split-wise, depth-wise, how we want him coming out of breaks, and then are there are certain throws down the field that we have to get adjusted to – some of the back-shoulder fades, the opportunity balls that Terrelle really makes look easy that are harder to throw if you haven't thrown them before," Gruden said. "That's an adjustment period we'll have to go through. We'll keep pushing the envelope out here at practice and try to get good at everything. Terrelle is a different target and gives us some different options down the field, but we do have to get him squared away on some of the fundamental route concepts that we have."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Speak Ahead Of The NFL Draft

With fewer than two weeks until the draft, head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew addressed the local media via Zoom to discuss how Washington plans to attack the three-day event.
news

5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Free Agency Press Conference

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media for the first time since the team bolstered its roster with several additions in free agency. Here are five takeaways from his press conference.
news

5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Pre-Free Agency Press Conference

Head coach Ron Rivera addressed  the local media via Zoom to discuss free agency, which kicks off next week, and the draft. Here's what we learned.
news

5 Takeaways: How Washington Beat The 49ers To Take Control Of The NFC East

The Washington Football Team held on for a 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to earn its fourth straight win. Here are five takeaways from the victory. 
news

5 Takeaways: How Washington Handed the Steelers Their First Defeat 

The Washington Football Team stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 23-17 win at Heinz Field. Here are five takeaways from the win.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Thanksgiving Win Over The Cowboys

Washington played one of its most complete games in its victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Here are five takeaways from its second straight win. 
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's 20-9 Victory Over The Bengals

Washington's offense executed in the red zone, while Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson accounted for more than half of the unit's total yardage.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Loss To The Lions

The Washington Football Team suffered a 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions after giving up a 59-yard field goal.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Giants

The Washington Football Team came out of the bye week looking to improve its position in the NFC East but fell to the New York Giants. Here are five takeaways from the game.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's 25-3 Win Over The Cowboys

The Washington Football Team dominated in every facet of its win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Giants

The Washington Football Team played better in an NFC East matchup against the New York Giants but could not convert the game-winning two-point conversion attempt. Here are five takeaways from Sunday's game.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Rams

The Washington Football Team fell behind early and could never find its rhythm offensively in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Here are five takeaways from the Week 5 matchup.
Advertising