Five Takeaways: Jay Gruden At The Senior Bowl

"I saw him running in the pool the other day, which was exciting," Gruden said of Doctson. "We're just going to take it slow with him. I think the month of February will be very important for his progress to see where he's at."

Aside from monitoring Doctson's improving health, Gruden gave good progress reports on safety Su'a Cravens, who suffered an upper arm injury at the end of the season, and reported positive things on linebacker Ryan Kerrigan's elbow procedure, which took place last week.

Gruden didn't believe that tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) nor right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) would need to have any procedures done in the coming months.

5. The Senior Bowl is another opportunity to scout upgrades for the team.

While it doesn't hold necessarily the same weight as the NFL Combine, the Senior Bowl is still a prime opportunity for plenty of college players to show off their skills in a competitive setting.

Some of the Redskins' coaching staff, along with scouts and members of the front office, will be in attendance the entire week in Mobile, Ala., looking at the talent on display and receiving notes from their college coaches and personnel.

"You just like to see guys run around," Gruden said. "I don't have a whole lot of information on these guys yet. I think once I see the practice, [and] see them live, and make a few notes here and there, you go back, and watch it again on tape, and then you watch all their games that they played in with the evaluation. This helps a little bit. It's also good to see a lot of the coaches and pick their brain from time to time."

As for any specific upgrades to the team, either through the draft or free agency, Gruden didn't share any specifics, but praised the hard work his staff will be doing throughout the week.