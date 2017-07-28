Five Takeaways: Josh Norman's #SkinsCamp Presser

"He brings a sound technique background to what he does," Norman said. "His approach is pretty cool, it vibes well with the group. He's a funny guy. I think that resonates with people when you have an energetic, funny guy. It comes off as 'OK, we can rock with this and learn some stuff.' I have been taking a few things of what he [does] and using them at our discretion, so it's been pretty good."

3. Despite being a Pro Bowl alternate last year, Norman is confident he remains one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks.

While his stats took a very slight dip in his first season with the Redskins, Norman doesn't believe they explain his full potential on the field.

Whether it was traveling with another team's top wide receiver or excelling in zone coverage, Norman believed his play improved if anything in 2016.

When asked if he believe he still possesses Pro Bowl talent, Norman quickly responded, "of course I do."

"Every year I feel that way," Norman said. "Every year I improve. I've gotten better in so many ways, so many attributes, not just on the field but off the field as well – with teammates, being a voice of reason. In that locker room, you have a whole bunch of different personalities, and being able to gel and mesh with that, and being that force that when you see, you want to see someone of standard and that's what we bring – that intensity, that fire that you just can't coach. You either have it or you don't, and when you step out on the field, that's what you're going to bring."

4. "It's a cat-and-mouse game."

In practices and during games, Norman is tested by nearly every kind of wide receiver. He's been tasked with stopping someone like 6-foot-4 wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. – as he did last year in a game against the Cleveland Browns – and has gone toe-to-toe with speedy talents like former Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Norman said the key to successfully stopping top wide receivers is using his strengths.