Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins' Giants Week Presser

The wide receiver has three consecutive games with more than 100 yards receiving, a testament to the deep balls that he and Cousins have been able to complete and also his speed over the middle, making linebackers and safeties miss on crossing routes – which he did plenty of in Chicago – to gain extra yardage.

There is no set percentage of throws towards Jackson that equate to a winning formula, but Cousins knows that when the big-play opportunities present themselves, there's a good chance he will make good things happen.

"When they're there, they need to be hit and, you know, we felt like there were a few that we could have had that could have given him an even bigger day and could've given our offense a bigger day," Cousins said. "I think we have been very accurate down the field this season. I think it has been an improvement from past years and when they're there, we've got to hit them."

5. Chris Thompson has been "phenomenal."

Thompson had a breakout game against the Bears on Saturday, recording two touchdowns, his first multiple-score game of his career. And his quarterback couldn't be happier for him.

Specifically, as a testament to keeping the pocket clean for Cousins to operate effectively, Thompson has continued to excel as a pass blocker, thwarting blitzes with proper leverage despite the obvious size difference.