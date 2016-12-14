Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins' Panthers Week Presser

But it certainly hasn't hurt Cousins to pick former Panthers cornerback, now his teammate of the last seven months, Josh Norman's brain about Carolina's defensive strategy. The quarterback did this earlier in the spring so as to not take away time from him during this week.

"It really goes back to the spring," Cousins said. "I knew that when we got to this point there isn't much time to pull him away from his preparation and to take that time. That goes back to April or May, cornering him and saying, 'Hey, can you talk to me about the defense and I'll take some notes and get some thoughts on Carolina's defense so that come the week of the game, it's already there.' So we talked a little bit about the coverages and things, but at the end of the day, it's about executing and being on top of our stuff and just reacting to how they play it."

5. Norman has also been helpful to compete against in practice.

The perk of having one of the top cornerbacks in the game, at least, if you're a quarterback, is that you know you will always be competing against the best.

For Cousins, that's meant staring down Norman in practice throughout the week in preparation for his next opponent. That's something the Michigan State product has taken advantage of even before Norman joined the team, training with him before the 2012 NFL Draft. There, he noticed the same intense worker he sees now.