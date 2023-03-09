Four things to know about Brent Vieselmeyer

The Washington Commanders have promoted assistant defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer to defensive backs coach after the departure of Chris Harris to the Tennessee Titans. Here are five things to know about the position coach.

1. He took an unconventional path to get into coaching.

Vieselmeyer was not quite sure which career path he wanted to take after wrapping up his college career. He studied pre-law and worked at a law office for about a month before realizing that was not what he wanted to do. His parents told him to focus on what he loved, and that was being involved in sports and teaching others.

It was clear to Vieselmeyer that he should transition to coaching. So, he started his career. He was hired by Orange Lutheran High School to be the team's defensive coordinator, and he spent eight seasons with the Lancers before getting his first head coaching job with Valor Christian High School, where he led the program for six seasons.

From there, Vieselmeyer moved on to the college level as the Houston Baptist University co-defensive coordinator. Two years later, he joined the NFL coaching ranks with Jack Del Rio and the Oakland Raiders, where he worked as the assistant linebackers and safeties coach.