From the DMV to MSG, Monica McNutt has made most of opportunities in basketball 

This Women's History Month, Commanders.com is passing the page to Monica McNutt to talk about her passion for sports and journalism in her own words.

Third grade was when I decided that I wanted to play ball, and I wanted to be good. Basketball had been such a huge part of my dad's life and that passion for the game had been transferred to me early on.

Plus, this was around the time when the WNBA was starting to take off. There I was, watching these strong, athletic and powerful women showing the country that they could play. As a tall, gangly and admittedly loud young girl, that inspired me. The court was a place where my length was celebrated. Being loud, physical and vocal -- all the things that used to get me in trouble -- were fully embraced.

Georgetown had always been in the fabric of my basketball experience. My dad was a lifelong Hoyas fan. We were a part of Hoya Paranoia you might say, and my dad had played for "Big John" Thompson in high school. I didn't realize I had been groomed to be a Hoya until I got to around junior year of high school, and I was deciding where I wanted to play.