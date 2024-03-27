 Skip to main content
Full list of Commanders' 2024 draft picks

Mar 27, 2024 at 12:59 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have had a busy start to the new league year, retooling the roster with nearly two dozen free agent signings.

Now that things have settled down a bit, it's time for the Commanders to shift their focus to the NFL draft.

The Commanders still have nine draft picks, just as they did when the 2023 season came to a close, but some of those selections have moved around the board a bit. The trade of Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks left Washington without a fourth- or six-round pick, but the Commanders did pick up another third-rounder (No.78) and fifth-rounder (No. 152).

Not only does that keep Washington tied for the third-most picks in the NFL, but it also gives Washington six selections in the first three rounds. The Commanders are also one of two teams in the league with at least three picks in the top 40.

Here's a full look at the Commanders' list of picks.

  • Round 1: No. 2 overall
  • Round 2: No. 36 overall
  • Round 2: No. 40 overall (via CHI)
  • Round 3: No. 67 overall
  • Round 3: No. 78 overall (via SEA)
  • Round 3: No. 100 overall (via SF)
  • Round 5: No.139 overall
  • Round 5: No. 152 overall (via SEA)
  • Round 7: No. 222 overall

Washington holds the No. 2 overall pick for the sixth time in franchise history. The last time they selected that high was in 2020, when they took Chase Young out of Ohio State. After putting together a rookie season that included 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries, Young won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. The other players Washington has selected No. 2 overall includes Riley Smith (1936), Norm Sneed (1961), LaVar Arrington (2000) and Robert Griffin III (2012).

