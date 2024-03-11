Full list of Commanders pending free agents

We're days aways from the new league year beginning in the NFL, and there's going to be plenty of action between now and March 13.

The NFL is entering the "legal tampering" phase of free agency, meaning teams are allowed to negotiate with players still under contract with other clubs. Washington is also allowed to sign their own pending free agents, but it will also allow others to sign elsewhere as Dan Quinn and Adam Peters begin recalibrating the roster.

So, here's a list of all the team's players who are set to hit the open market in two days.

Unrestricted (Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team)

S Kam Curl

CB Kendall Fuller

WR Curtis Samuel

S/ST Jeremy Reaves

RB Antonio Gibson

QB Jacoby Brissett

C Tyler Larsen

DE Casey Toohill

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Efe Obada

OL Saahdiq Charles

OT Cornelius Lucas

DT Abdullah Anderson

LB Cody Barton

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB David Mayo

WR Byron Pringle

WR/PR Jamison Crowder

FB Alex Armah

S Terrell Burgess

K Joey Slye

Restricted (A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation)

RB Derrick Gore

LB Jabril Cox

LB De'Jon Harris

Exclusive rights (Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams)