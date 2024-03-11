 Skip to main content
Full list of Commanders pending free agents

Mar 11, 2024 at 11:57 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

We're days aways from the new league year beginning in the NFL, and there's going to be plenty of action between now and March 13.

The NFL is entering the "legal tampering" phase of free agency, meaning teams are allowed to negotiate with players still under contract with other clubs. Washington is also allowed to sign their own pending free agents, but it will also allow others to sign elsewhere as Dan Quinn and Adam Peters begin recalibrating the roster.

So, here's a list of all the team's players who are set to hit the open market in two days.

Unrestricted (Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team)

  • S Kam Curl
  • CB Kendall Fuller
  • WR Curtis Samuel
  • S/ST Jeremy Reaves
  • RB Antonio Gibson
  • QB Jacoby Brissett
  • C Tyler Larsen
  • DE Casey Toohill
  • DE James Smith-Williams
  • DE Efe Obada
  • OL Saahdiq Charles
  • OT Cornelius Lucas
  • DT Abdullah Anderson
  • LB Cody Barton
  • LB Khaleke Hudson
  • LB David Mayo
  • WR Byron Pringle
  • WR/PR Jamison Crowder
  • FB Alex Armah
  • S Terrell Burgess
  • K Joey Slye

Restricted (A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation)

  • RB Derrick Gore
  • LB Jabril Cox
  • LB De'Jon Harris

Exclusive rights (Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams)

  • DT David Bada
  • DT Curtis Brooks
  • TE Brandon Dillon

