Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's upset victory

Darrick Forrest

Talk about a second-year leap. Last season as a rookie, Forrest played just 26 defensive snaps. This season, he leads the team in takeaways. Two of those came tonight in a special performance by the Commanders' defense which forced Philadelphia to turn the ball over more times in this contest (four) than it had in all eight of its previous games combined.

With the Eagles up by four in the second quarter, Forrest did well to stay with A.J. Brown on an attempted pass attempt deep into Commanders territory and scooped the ball mid-air for the second interception of his career. The pick was Hurts' first interception since Week 4.